Punjab PSSSB Recruitment 2023, Notification, Apply online

Punjab PSSSB Recruitment 2023: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has published the recruitment notification for the Group “C” Fireman & Driver, Operator Posts.
Applicants can apply online at sssb.punjab.gov.in for these posts. The PSSSB Recruitment 2023 application should be submitted by Friday, February 28, at 5:00 p.m.
Aspirants may, nonetheless, pay the application cost online till March 3. Candidates who are interested in applying for these positions should first read the recruitment-related details before moving on.
1317 positions are up for filling through the PSSSB recruiting drive, out of which 326 are for drivers and operators and 991 are for firefighters. There are 1,317 posts altogether.
Punjab PSSSB Recruitment 2023
|Board Name
|Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board
|Post Name
|Fireman & Driver, Operator
|Total no. of jobs
|1317
|Salary
|Rs 10k – 45k Per Month
|Official Website
|sssb.punjab.gov.in
|Job Location
|Punjab
|Apply Method
|Online
PSSSB Vacancy 2023
The total 1317 open positions include 1007 open Fireman and Driver / Operator positions for Nagar Parishad Nagar Panchayat and 310 open Fireman and Driver / Operator positions for Municipal Corporations.
Punjab PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification
Driver or Operator: Requires at least an eighth-class diploma from a reputed board. In addition, a heavy vehicle driving license with a five-year expiry date has been requested.
Fireman: Must have at least 10th-class diploma from an accredited board.
Age limit
The age of eligible applicants should be at least 18 and no older than 37 as of January 1, 2023.
According to government regulations, candidates from the reserved category will receive a waiver of the maximum age limit.
For the relevant information regarding the educational requirements, read the announcement carefully.
PSSSB Recruitment Application Fee
Applicants in the PwD category must pay a fee of Rs. 500, compared to Rs. 1000 for general category candidates.
Candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or EWS categories must pay Rs 250. The dependent class and ex-serviceman must pay Rs 200.
How to apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2023
- First of all one has to go to the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.
- Now on the home page, click on the link ‘Group C fireman and driver/operator posts’.
- Enter the login credentials as soon as the new window opens and submit.
- Then fill the PSSSB registration form and fill the information sought.
- Submit the necessary documents.
- Now Pay the Application Fee.
- After checking all details, submit the form.
- If you want, you can take a printout of the form for future reference.