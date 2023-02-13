Punjab PSSSB Recruitment 2023, Notification, Apply online

Punjab PSSSB Recruitment 2023: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has published the recruitment notification for the Group “C” Fireman & Driver, Operator Posts.

Applicants can apply online at sssb.punjab.gov.in for these posts. The PSSSB Recruitment 2023 application should be submitted by Friday, February 28, at 5:00 p.m.

Aspirants may, nonetheless, pay the application cost online till March 3. Candidates who are interested in applying for these positions should first read the recruitment-related details before moving on.

1317 positions are up for filling through the PSSSB recruiting drive, out of which 326 are for drivers and operators and 991 are for firefighters. There are 1,317 posts altogether.

Punjab PSSSB Recruitment 2023

Board Name Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board Post Name Fireman & Driver, Operator Total no. of jobs 1317 Salary Rs 10k – 45k Per Month Official Website sssb.punjab.gov.in Job Location Punjab Apply Method Online

PSSSB Vacancy 2023

The total 1317 open positions include 1007 open Fireman and Driver / Operator positions for Nagar Parishad Nagar Panchayat and 310 open Fireman and Driver / Operator positions for Municipal Corporations.

Punjab PSSSB Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Driver or Operator: Requires at least an eighth-class diploma from a reputed board. In addition, a heavy vehicle driving license with a five-year expiry date has been requested.

Fireman: Must have at least 10th-class diploma from an accredited board.

Age limit

The age of eligible applicants should be at least 18 and no older than 37 as of January 1, 2023.

According to government regulations, candidates from the reserved category will receive a waiver of the maximum age limit.

For the relevant information regarding the educational requirements, read the announcement carefully.

PSSSB Recruitment Application Fee

Applicants in the PwD category must pay a fee of Rs. 500, compared to Rs. 1000 for general category candidates.

Candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or EWS categories must pay Rs 250. The dependent class and ex-serviceman must pay Rs 200.

How to apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2023